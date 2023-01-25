Coin98 (C98) Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $51.97 million and approximately $22.22 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.61 or 0.01341403 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006495 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015694 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00035670 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.90 or 0.01633325 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

