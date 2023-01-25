CNX Resources (CNX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.08 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CNX Resources Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE CNX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,183,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $182,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
