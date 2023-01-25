CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) CEO Buys $31,967.60 in Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 1,372 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $31,967.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at $404,138.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 106,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,439. CNB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $491.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.28%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
