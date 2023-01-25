CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) CEO Buys $31,967.60 in Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 1,372 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $31,967.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at $404,138.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 106,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,439. CNB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $491.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 134,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 31,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 135,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

