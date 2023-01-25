CM Management LLC Trims Holdings in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD)

CM Management LLC trimmed its position in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,402 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in mCloud Technologies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in mCloud Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of mCloud Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of MCLD stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. mCloud Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

