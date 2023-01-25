CM Management LLC Has $897,000 Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

CM Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of TAST opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $443.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.29 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

