CM Management LLC Has $546,000 Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

CM Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.61. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Plains GP Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.