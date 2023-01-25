CM Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

CM Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics accounts for approximately 2.7% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cytokinetics worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $224,000.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,868 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

