CM Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

