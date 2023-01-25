CM Management LLC Boosts Position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AMCON Distributing makes up approximately 1.3% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIT stock opened at $168.49 on Wednesday. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $141.44 and a 1-year high of $249.44. The firm has a market cap of $102.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $645.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Separately, TheStreet cut AMCON Distributing from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

