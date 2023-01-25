Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) & alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Critical Review

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for alstria office REIT and Clipper Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score alstria office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Clipper Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clipper Realty has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.99%. Given Clipper Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than alstria office REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A Clipper Realty -4.59% -10.61% -0.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares alstria office REIT and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

33.3% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares alstria office REIT and Clipper Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clipper Realty $122.73 million 0.89 -$7.59 million ($0.41) -16.54

alstria office REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clipper Realty.

Summary

Clipper Realty beats alstria office REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About alstria office REIT

(Get Rating)

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of September 30, 2020, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.4 billion.

About Clipper Realty

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty, Inc. engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The Commercial segment includes the 141 Livingston Street and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The company was founded by Shmuel David Levinson and David Bistricer on July 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

