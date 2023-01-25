Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 200 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.64.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.92. 88,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $247.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.68.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.