Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,912 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $200.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,781. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

