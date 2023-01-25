Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,866 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,678 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.60. 1,930,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,379,951. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

