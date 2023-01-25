Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $29.63 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $29,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.40. The company had a trading volume of 50,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,646. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.54. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

