Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

