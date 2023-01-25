Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 10,098 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 5.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $115,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.2 %

UPS stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.10. The stock had a trading volume of 163,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,586. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

