Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.50

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52.50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.89 ($0.65), with a volume of 2802281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.70 ($0.66).

Civitas Social Housing Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £320.69 million and a P/E ratio of 488.18.

Civitas Social Housing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

