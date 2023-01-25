Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,274 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $21,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after purchasing an additional 498,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,737,000 after purchasing an additional 787,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.77. 1,308,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

