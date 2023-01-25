Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 million.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CZWI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.91. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 670,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citizens Community Bancorp to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

