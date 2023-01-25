Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.29

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.26.

Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,542 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

