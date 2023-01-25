Citigroup Cuts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $138.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $130.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $159.16.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in PPG Industries by 498.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

