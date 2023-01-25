Cimpress (CMPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $703.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.78 million. On average, analysts expect Cimpress to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cimpress Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. 49,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,870. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.52. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $528,058.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $550,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $528,058.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 23.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 16.7% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter worth about $325,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

