Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $308.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.49. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

