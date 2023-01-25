CIBC Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$175.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian National Railway to a “sell” rating and set a C$150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$161.08.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 4.6 %

TSE CNR traded down C$7.66 on Wednesday, reaching C$158.25. 1,193,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,289. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$137.26 and a 12 month high of C$175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$166.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$160.00. The company has a market cap of C$107.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

