Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after buying an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after buying an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 381,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,811.84.

CMG stock opened at $1,595.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,489.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,523.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

