Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 2,502 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $107,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.19.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $269.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.69 and its 200 day moving average is $260.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald's



McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

