Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $75,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $204.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.93. The company has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $240.71.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

