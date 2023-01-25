Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $84,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $449.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.66 and its 200 day moving average is $444.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $370.78 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.42. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $408.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.50.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.