Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $67.47 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,398,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,236 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AT&T worth $67,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in AT&T by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after buying an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

