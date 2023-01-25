Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,506,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $190,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,742 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 592,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,111,000 after purchasing an additional 583,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,680,000 after purchasing an additional 433,604 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $141.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

