Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 4,539 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,577,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of NIKE worth $131,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $212,851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 22.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,841,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,446,000 after buying an additional 896,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $125.56 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $149.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

