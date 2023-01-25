Chevron (CVX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 27th. Analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.83. 5,974,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9,133.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 481,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 476,664 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 944,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,760,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Chevron by 40.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 457,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,513,000 after purchasing an additional 131,495 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.71.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

