Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Chevron by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 33,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 144,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $180.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $349.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.71.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

