Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $160.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHKP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.64.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $128.10 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.48.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 217,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.