Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,070 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.21% of Chart Industries worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Several research firms have commented on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

Chart Industries stock opened at $128.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.31. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.68 and a twelve month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

