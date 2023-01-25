Chain Market Cap Reaches $240.64 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a total market cap of $240.64 million and $6.49 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00397202 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,302.45 or 0.27880682 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00601237 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Chain

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is chain.com.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

