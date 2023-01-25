CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Down 5%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.71. 113,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 112,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$498.42 million and a P/E ratio of -25.69.

Get CGX Energy alerts:

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.0422857 EPS for the current year.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.