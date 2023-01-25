Celestica (CLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. Celestica has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth $132,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Celestica by 25.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.