Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Trading Up 1.9%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 24,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 50,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $175.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 9.74.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celcuity news, CEO Brian F. Sullivan acquired 260,869 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,996.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,016,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,345,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Celcuity by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Celcuity by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 50.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 170,617 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

