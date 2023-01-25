Caterpillar (CAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Caterpillar to post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.61. 3,494,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,271. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $260.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

