Casper Market Cap Reaches $354.86 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $354.86 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00400075 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,334.34 or 0.28082352 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00602094 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,453,887,899 coins and its circulating supply is 10,690,033,259 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,452,746,685 with 10,688,968,152 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0347669 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $6,959,318.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

