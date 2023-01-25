Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 6.6%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 3,369,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 24,661,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 86.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 62.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.