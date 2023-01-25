Cardano (ADA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $422.54 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.97 billion and approximately $422.54 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001602 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.01 or 0.06908660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00076767 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00028288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00058099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024895 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000796 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,394,996,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,584,911,596 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Cardano?Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain that’s designed to be flexible, sustainable, and scalable. It supports smart contracts, allowing for the creation of decentralized applications (dApps), tokens, and more on its network.The Cardano network aims to be the most environmentally sustainable blockchain platform through the use of its Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism called Ouroboros, which allows ADA token holders to help validate transactions by “delegating” their tokens to staking pools run by validators.The blockchain is divided into the Cardano Settlement Layer (CSL), which contains the accounts and balances and is where the Ouruboros consensus mechanism validates transactions, and the Cardano Computing Layer (CCL), which is where the computations for decentralized applications built on top of Cardano are run.Who Created Cardano?The Cardano network was launched in September 2017 by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood, without support for smart contracts. These were rolled out later on through the Alonzo hard fork.The network was launched using a consensus mechanism, Ouroboros, that’s based on peer-reviewed research by a team of cryptographers from several institutions, including the University of Edinburgh and Tokyo University.Cardano is now maintained by three separate organizations and by its community. The organizations behind Cardano include the Cardano Foundation, which is a non-profit organization supervising the network’s development, Input Output Global, and Emurgo, which encourages Cardano adoption.The network is developed through a series of eras named after notable figures. The network’s current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while its final era Voltaire will bring voting and treasury management to the blockchain.What is ADA?ADA is the native token of the Cardano blockchain, akin to ETH on the Ethereum network. It’s used to pay for transaction fees on the network and can be used for governance or to earn rewards by participating in the network’s Proof-of-Stake consensus.ADA is named after Augusta Ada King, Countess of Lovelace, who is often referred to as the first computer programmer.Cardano’s Voltaire era will bring voting and treasury management to the network, which will allow ADA token holders to vote on the project’s future direction, in a way similar to the one owners of decentralized autonomous organizations’ (DAOs) governance tokens vote on proposals.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.