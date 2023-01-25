Cardano (ADA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $422.54 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.97 billion and approximately $422.54 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001602 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.01 or 0.06908660 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00076767 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00028288 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00058099 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011068 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001052 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024895 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000796 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,394,996,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,584,911,596 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
