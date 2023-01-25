CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSTR. Piper Sandler cut CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.
CapStar Financial Trading Down 1.8 %
CSTR stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $370.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82.
Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CapStar Financial (CSTR)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- Is It Time To Get Aggressive With Defense Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.