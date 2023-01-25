CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSTR. Piper Sandler cut CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

CSTR stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $370.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in CapStar Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in CapStar Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in CapStar Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

