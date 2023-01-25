Capital Southwest (CSWC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.81 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 47.69%. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of CSWC stock remained flat at $18.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 247,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,314. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Several research firms have weighed in on CSWC. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.