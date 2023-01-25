Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of FROG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. 486,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,538. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. JFrog has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.08 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,770,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,401,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,770,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,666.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,548,984. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in JFrog by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in JFrog by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,014,000 after buying an additional 167,136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JFrog by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in JFrog by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

