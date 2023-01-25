Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Cambridge Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of CATC stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.81. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,730.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

