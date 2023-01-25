Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.
Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Cambridge Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.
Cambridge Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of CATC stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.81. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
About Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.