Calix (CALX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CALX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.26. 595,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 1.63. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,953.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,735 in the last 90 days. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Calix by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.