Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145.75 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.84). 91,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 160,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a market cap of £59.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

