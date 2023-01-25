Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after acquiring an additional 919,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,882,000 after buying an additional 371,526 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $57,084,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,250 shares of company stock worth $22,235,385. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Shares of CDNS traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.63. 58,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day moving average is $166.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

